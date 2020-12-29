Here’s how South Carolina’s congressmen voted on $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks

South Carolina’s U.S. House delegation voted down party lines Monday night on astimulus bill thatincreases the amount of COVID-19 aid directly given to taxpayers under a certain income from $600 to $2,000.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham voted in favor of the measure, while Republican Reps. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Tom Rice, William Timmons and Joe Wilson voted against it.

The House passed the bill Monday evening with a vote of 275-134, with 44 of those in favor being Republicans, days after House Republicans blocked an attempt to raise the direct payments following the president’s call for increased stimulus checks.

“$600 is not enough to help struggling American families keep a roof over their head, put food on the table, and keep the lights on,” Clyburn, the third most powerful Democrat in the House, tweeted after the vote.

South Carolina’s Republican members did not tweet after the vote, and their offices did not issue statements.

But the majority of South Carolina’s delegation voted in favor of the COVID-19 package first passed last week in a 359-53 vote.

Then, only voting against were Norman and Timmons, who criticized getting a 5,600-page omnibus bill the night before the vote and its attachment to a “bloated government funding bill,” respectively.

Duncan and Wilson, who had COVID-19, were not in Washington and did not vote.

The Monday vote comes after President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure over the amount of money Congress chose to send back to taxpayers as stimulus in the spending bill passed last week. The spending bill, which included COVID-19 relief for Americans and small businesses, set aside money to send $600 to each taxpayer under a certain income and $1,200 to couples who file jointly.

Trump called on Congress to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples, calling the $600 amount “ridiculously low.”

After days of holding onto the bill and allowing unemployment benefits to lapse, Trump eventually signed it.

With the bill out of the House, there are still questions over whether the GOP-controlled Senate will endorse larger checks. There, bills that would provide larger direct checks have been blocked before.

Despite questions about the future of the bill in the Senate, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has made his thoughts clear.

Graham golfed with Trump at his Florida golf club on Christmas, pushing him to sign the stimulus bill, the New York Times reported.

“I support President @realDonaldTrump’s demand to increase direct payments for long-suffering Americans to $2,000 per person,” the Seneca Republican tweeted Wednesday.

“Let’s vote,” he added.

Clyburn echoed Graham’s calls Monday evening.

“The House voted to increase direct payments to $2,000,” Clyburn tweeted. “The Senate ought to do the same.”

How they voted

▪ U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham D-Charleston: Yes

▪ U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia: Yes

▪ U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens: No

▪ U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill: No

▪ U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach: No

▪ U.S. Rep. William Timmons, R-Greenville: No

▪ U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale: No