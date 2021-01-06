‘Stop this now.’ SC Republican leaders sound off as pro-Trump rioters breach Capitol

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, both prominent South Carolinians who served in the Trump administration, sounded off on Twitter as pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Mulvaney said President Donald Trump’s tweet to protesters to “remain peaceful” was “not enough.”

“He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that,” Mulvaney tweeted. “Tell these folks to go home.”

The President's tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home. — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaney) January 6, 2021

Mulvaney’s tweet came at about 3 p.m., as rioters broke windows at the Capitol building, stormed the House and Senate chambers and fired shots inside of the building, according to reporters. Rioters overtook the building as members of the U.S. House and Senate debated whether to certify an election win for President-Elect Joe Biden.

The rioters gathered outside of the Capitol Wednesday morning to hold a rally in support of Republican lawmakers who vowed to object to the certification of a Biden win. Trump himself spoke at the rally, urging protesters to march on the Capitol hours before they actually did.

“We will never concede,” Trump said ahead of the joint session of Congress.

As rioters began clashing with police, Mulvaney tweeted that the president “needs to discourage any violence immediately.”

Former Gov. Nikki Haley, though, struck a softer tone and didn’t criticize Trump.

“Every American has the right to peacefully protest. What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American,” Haley tweeted at about 3 p.m. “We are better than that.”