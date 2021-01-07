Graham says mob were ‘domestic terrorists,’ president’s actions were the problem

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, called the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday domestic terrorists and said that had the law enforcement in charge of defending the nation’s seat of power been in the military, they would have been court-martialed for their failure.

“The first thing that stands out to me is how embarrassed and disgusted I am that the United States Capitol could be taken over by domestic terrorists while we’re in session, transferring power from one president to the other, that a band of people who are terrorists not patriots literately occupied the floor of the House (and) drove the Senate from its chamber, and the question for the country is how could that happen,” Graham said during an afternoon press conference in Washington.

Graham said Trump’s statements during the Save America Rally did not help the situation, and called the day a “self-inflicted wound.” Trump spoke before the gathering of his supporters, drawn to D.C. to protest his loss, and repeated still unproven claims about election fraud.

“The president needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution, that the rally yesterday was unseemly, got out of hand. And a good friend of mine Rudy Giuliani did not help,” Graham said of Trump’s personal attorney who said during the rally Trump supporters should have “trial by combat”

However, Graham said he is against the president’s Cabinet using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.

“I do not believe that’s appropriate at this point,” Graham said referring to invoking the 25th Amendment. “I’m looking for a peaceful transfer of power. I’m looking for the next 14 days to reset, and we hand off power in a traditional sense, by being a peaceful transfer.”

He also called on those within the White House considering resigning to stay on the job. Among the resignations was Mick Mulvaney, an Indian Land Republican who was serving as Trump’s special envoy to Northern Ireland and who previously was Trump’s chief of staff and budget director.

During Graham’s news conference reflecting on Wednesday’s event, Graham agreed with Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer that the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger should resign from his job. Schumer said he plans to fire Stenger if he doesn’t resign when Schumer becomes majority leader.

“Anyone in charge of defending the Capitol failed in their duties,” Graham said.

