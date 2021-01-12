Complaint filed against SC AG Alan Wilson, alleging he helped incite Capitol riot

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson (center) is featured prominently on the home page of the Rule of Law Defense Fund, a group that helped organize Trump supporters for Wednesday’s rally that turned into a riot that shut down Congress. Rule of Law Defense Fund

A Columbia attorney has filed a complaint against S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson for promoting legal “falsehoods” that helped lead to last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

“Those baseless claims of fraud — claims Mr. Wilson endorsed and urged the Supreme Court to act on — incited supporters of Donald Trump to falsely believe the 2020 election was stolen,” said the complaint, written by attorney Chris Kenney to the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Kenney is in the law firm of Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Richland County Democrat. Wilson, a loyal Trump supporter, is a Republican.

Kenney also wrote that there are “serious, unanswered questions concerning Mr. Wilson’ knowledge and involvement with the Republican Attorneys General Association’s (RAGA’s) so-called Rule of Law Defense Fund that used robocalls to encourage participation in the so-called ‘March to Save America’ that ended in bloodshed on Jan. 6.”

Kenney continued, “Mr. Wilson has long been affiliated with RAGA in a leadership role and a former staffer from his officer was serving as the group’s executive director until he resigned following the disclosure of RAGA’s role in urging participation in the insurrection,” Kenney wrote.

Wilson condemned the participation of the group’s involvement in a tweet on Saturday and, on Monday, said during a press conference that the fraud allegations were completely without evidence while acknowledging that Joe Biden is the lawful, rightful president elect.

Kenney revealed the complaint Tuesday afternoon in a tweet over the social media platform Twitter.

“This morning I filed a complaint with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel against @AGAlanWilson over his filings in Texas v. Penn. It is important the public know such conduct is not permitted. I hope the members of the @SCBAR who agree will make their voices heard — this is not okay,” tweeted Kenney.

(This story will be updated.)