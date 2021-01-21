SC attorney Butch Bowers to represent Trump in Senate impeachment trial: reports

South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers will represent now former President Donald Trump in his second Senate impeachment trial over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots when thousands of pro-Trump supporters breached the federal building, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Washington-based news outlet Punchbowl News, tweeting that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham made the announcement on a call with Republican senators. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman tweeted a confirmation of the comments.

Bowers and Graham’s office did not immediately respond to repeated requests for comment.

Bowers — a member of the North Carolina-based law firm Miller Law Group, licensed to practice in South Carolina and Washington — is no stranger to Republican politics, particularly in the Palmetto State.

He has represented a handful of current and former governors, including across the state’s border in North Carolina.

And he has represented the state party on other Republican interests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.