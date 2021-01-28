SC Senate passes ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban bill

With only three days of debate, South Carolina’s Senate passed a bill Thursday that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which happens at about six weeks.

The bill — which would limit the period that abortions can be performed to a time before many women even know they’re pregnant — passed with a vote of 30 to 13. Sen. Kent Williams, D-Marion, voted with Republicans in favor of the issue and Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, voted against the bill.

The proposal now heads to the House, where Republicans hold a wide majority and are expected to pass it quickly.

S. 1 would require doctors to perform an ultrasound to detect a fetal heartbeat before performing an abortion. If one is found and a doctor still goes through with the procedure, they could face a felony charge and could, therefore, lose their medical license.

The original version of the bill only included exceptions if the health of the mother is in jeopardy. Tuesday, lawmakers added exceptions for victims of rape and incest and Wednesday, they added an exception for fetal anomalies that are deemed incompatible with life.

S. 1’s journey through the Senate

The fetal heartbeat bill’s movement through the Senate has been rife with GOP infighting.

In subcommittee, where the bill took its first steps to becoming a law, Beaufort Republican Tom Davis, threatened to torpedo the bill if exceptions for rape and incest were not added in. Davis’ colleagues on the subcommittee convinced him to introduce his exceptions amendment during a meeting of the full Medical Affairs Committee.

Davis tried to get the amendment added on in committee, but he failed to garner enough support. In committee, the bill was passed, but two Republicans, Davis and Sen. Sandy Senn, voted against it.

Once the bill made it to the floor Tuesday, Republicans began a bitter, divisive battle over whether to add exceptions for rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies. Again, Senn and Davis threatened to withhold support.

Ultimately, senators voted to approve an amendment adding exceptions for rape and incest Tuesday, but a debate over adding exceptions for fatal fetal anomalies incompatible with life dominated the first half of discussion Wednesday. Again, senators voted to add the exception into the bill.

Republicans also fought over the bill’s constitutionality. Several states have passed similar abortion bills, and all have been blocked by court injunctions. Many are still engaged in lengthy, expensive legal challenges.

Senn argued in favor of an amendment that would extend the deadline to get an abortion from the moment a heartbeat is detectable to the end of the first trimester. She said states that took that step didn’t face much if any legal action against their laws. Her amendment ultimately failed.

Democrats also questioned why Republicans chose to focus on an unconstitutional bill when other states are already engaging in similar battles. Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, pointed out that Republicans were prioritizing an abortion ban bill during a global pandemic.

After a few hours of debate Wednesday, senators voted 29-17 to give the bill a second reading. Senn was the lone Republican to vote against the move.

This story is developing.