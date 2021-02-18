SC House passes ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban; Gov. McMaster will sign Thursday

Gov. Henry McMaster will sign South Carolina’s “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban into law Thursday afternoon, after the House gave it a procedural third reading sending it to his desk.

The proposal, which bans abortion at about six weeks of pregnancy except in the case of some exceptions, only took five week to pass the Legislature.

House Republicans celebrated after the bill received a quick third reading Thursday morning.

McMaster’s office announced Thursday morning that he would sign the bill at about 12:30 p.m. in the State House lobby, directly between the House and Senate chambers. With McMaster’s signature, the bill will go into effect immediately.

The bill will be the second to be signed into law by the governor this session, according to the Legislature’s website.

The bill, S. 1, would require doctors to perform an ultrasound to detect a fetal heartbeat before performing any abortion. If a heartbeat is detected, the doctor would be prohibited from performing an abortion unless the health of the mother is in jeopardy, if the fetus has a detectable anomaly that is not compatible with life or in cases where the mother reports being the victim of rape or incest. If a mother reports to a doctor that she was the victim of rape or incest, the doctor would then be required to report the crime to the local sheriff.

Critics of the bill argue that the bill does not give women enough time to get an abortion. A fetal heartbeat can begin to be detected around six weeks, before many women even know they’re pregnant.

During the last few years, abortions performed after six weeks in South Carolina made up about 55% of all abortions performed in the state, according to statistics from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Of the 5,101 abortions performed in the state in 2019, 2,323 were performed at six weeks or gestation or earlier.

The bill passed through the legislature in record time thanks to a Republican majority that was strengthened after the November election.

The Senate passed the bill Jan. 28 after days of heated debate and Republican infighting. One faction of Republican senators argued that the bill should not include exceptions for rape, incest and fatal fetal anomaly, while another maintained the exceptions were necessary because the Legislature needed to balance the rights of the mother with the fetus in cases of rape or incest. Some senators threatened to withdraw their support for the bill if exceptions were not included.

Throughout the bill’s legislative life, Democrats argued that the state’s General Assembly should be focused on other issues like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some also questioned whether a body that was comprised of mostly-men should be the ones to tell women what to do with their bodies.

In the House, the bill had a smoother path to passage. House GOP leadership worked to keep any new amendments out of the bill, so the bill would not be slowed and sent back to the Senate.

Still, Democrats tried to push a number of amendments, ranging from moderate to extreme.

In committee, S.C. Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, introduced an amendment that would allow expectant mothers and their partners to carry guns to protect the fetus. On the House floor Wednesday, Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, introduced amendments that would remove the requirement for doctors to report allegations of rape or incest to law enforcement, one that would require the attorney general to litigate cases involving this legislation and an amendment that would stop the bill from going into effect until the court ruled that other similar bills are constitutional.

Constitutionality has been a major red flag for Democrats and some Republicans.

In other states where similar legislation was passed, courts have granted injunctions as challenges to the bills were heard. Currently, no similar piece of legislation has been successfully put into place in any state.

Anti-abortion advocates hope, though, that “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bills can be brought to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the newly conservative court, with three members appointed by former President Donald Trump, could overturn Roe v. Wade, a court decision that protects the right to get an abortion during certain stages of pregnancy.