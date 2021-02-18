Abortion providers announce lawsuit to block SC ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban

Just hours after South Carolina passed a restrictive “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bill, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic said they have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the bill from going into affect, according to a statement from the Planned Parenthood organization.

News of the lawsuit broke shortly before the governor’s Thursday press conference to sign the bill in law, banning most abortions after a heartbeat is detectable via ultrasound.

“If South Carolina politicians truly cared about the quality of life for women and children, they would get to work to expedite the vaccine rollout, expand Medicaid, and address the dangerously high rates of maternal mortality and infant mortality in the state,” said Jenny Black, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, in a statement.

“South Carolina maintains some of the starkest health disparities in the country, with Black women dying at four times the rate of white women after they have given birth. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic remains committed to keeping our doors open for our patients and ensuring abortion is safe, legal, and accessible in South Carolina. We will never back down from this fight.”

The groups filing the lawsuit are represented by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Center for Reproductive Rights and law firm Burnette Shutt & McDaniel.

A copy of the complaint was not immediately available.

The bill, S. 1, passed the S.C. House at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, just five weeks into the legislative session. The bill will be the second signed into law by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster this year.

S. 1 would require doctors to perform an ultrasound to detect a fetal heartbeat before performing any abortion. If a heartbeat is detected, the doctor would be prohibited from performing an abortion unless the health of the mother is in jeopardy, the fetus has a detectable anomaly that is not compatible with life or the mother reports being the victim of rape or incest. If a mother reports to a doctor that she was the victim of rape or incest, the doctor would then be required to report the crime to the local sheriff.

Critics of the bill argue that the bill does not give women enough time to get an abortion. A fetal heartbeat can be detected around six weeks.

“Most of our patients don’t even know they’re pregnant until after six weeks,” the Greenville Women’s Clinic wrote in a statement. “That means this law would act as a total abortion ban for most people in South Carolina. Even for patients who find out before six weeks, they often must take time to save up funds, request time off of work, and find child care for their kids if they are a parent.”

During the last few years, abortions performed after six weeks in South Carolina made up about 55% of all abortions performed in the state, according to statistics from the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Of the 5,101 abortions performed in 2019 in the state, 2,323 were performed at six weeks of gestation or earlier.

“Important health care decisions should be made by individuals in consultation with their trusted medical providers and their families, not politicians. Abortion is a critical component of comprehensive reproductive health care, and everyone deserves to have access to the health care they need, without politicians controlling when, how, or why,” said Dr. Katherine Farris, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, in a statement.

South Carolina joins a number of states where a fetal heartbeat abortion ban has been challenged in court. Every state that has passed similar legislation to S. 1 faced court injunctions.

Opponents of the “fetal heartbeat” legislation argue that it’s unconstitutional under the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman’s right to have an abortion. Anti-abortion advocates hope, though, that “fetal heartbeat” abortion ban bills can be brought to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the newly conservative court, with three members appointed by former President Donald Trump, could overturn Roe v. Wade.

