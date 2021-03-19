Bill to give SC state employees paid parental leave sent to House floor

State employees may soon be able to take 12 weeks of paid parental leave after the birth or adoption of a child.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday approved legislation to grant the benefit to state employees and sent the bill to the full House for consideration.

Under the legislation, state employees would not be required to use accrued vacation or sick time if they want to take paid time off after the birth of a child. State employees would be limited to 12 weeks paid parental leave per year, even if they have more than one qualifying event in a year.

“Paid family leave is critical to secure working families’ economic security, improving gender equity in the workplace and improving recruitment and retention of our state employees,” said Ashley Lidow, the director of policy and government relations for the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network in South Carolina.

Lidow said allowing time for new parents to spend time with new children improves outcomes as the children are more likely to go to medical check ups and get vaccinations. It also allows mothers to breastfeed, which is healthier for the child.

“Without paid leave parents face the impossible choice of choosing between their financial well-being and the well-being of a new child. No one should have to risk their job or face a financial loss while welcoming a new child to their family, Lidow said.

In 2020, 720 state employees took leave for the birth or adoption of a child.

Robert Davis, the workforce development coordinator for the Department of Commerce, shared his story with a panel of lawmakers in support of the 12-weeks of paid parental leave.

Davis’ wife had a difficult childbirth, which resulted in a cesarean section, a post child birth surgery and an infection, he said.

He had to use nearly all of his saved vacation time to help care for his new child and wife.

“Providing this 12 weeks of leave would guarantee all state employees never have to worry about the time needed to care of their new or expanding families,” Davis said.

The bill has 29 co-sponsors in the House, including said state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland and state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland. A similar bill in the Senate has three co-sponsors including state Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Richland, and Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington.

“I think being able to provide it to our state employees will help in keeping employees within the state system without having to compete with large companies which currently do offer … 12 weeks paid leave,” Bernstein said.