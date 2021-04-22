SC’s Senator Tim Scott tapped to give GOP response to Biden address to Congress

Senate Special Committee on Aging member Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing to examine caring for seniors amid the COVID-19 crisis on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) AP

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, which is scheduled for April 28.

“I’m humbled and honored to have this opportunity to share my positive conservative message with the American people,” Scott, a Charleston Republican, tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Scott did not go into details about what he planned to discuss following Biden’s statements.The president is expected to discuss his administration’s response to COVID-19, efforts to rebuild the economy post-pandemic and future plans to tackle challenges around the globe.

Republican leadership celebrated the announcement of Scott’s address.

“@SenatorTimScott is not just one of the strongest leaders in the Senate. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted. “I’m glad he’ll be delivering the Republican Address following the President’s remarks on Wednesday.”

“I couldn’t be more proud as a friend, as a Republican, and as an American to have @SenatorTimScott deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s address next week,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted. “He is a conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country.”

South Carolina Republicans applauded the pick as well.

“South Carolina is lucky to have such a strong leader in @SenatorTimScott,” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted. “Nobody is better suited to deliver the Republican Address following the President’s remarks Wednesday. I look forward to watching.”

The moment provides Scott a critical opportunity to address a national audience, as whispers circulate that he might run for president in 2024.

Those rumors have intensified after Scott spoke last week at a GOP fundraiser in Iowa, the first state to sound off during presidential primaries.