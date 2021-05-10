Politics & Government

Job hunting in SC? Struggling to find workers? Share your COVID-19 work woes

SC Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday announced the state would withdraw from the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefit programs put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SC Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday announced the state would withdraw from the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefit programs put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. TRACY DAVIS Charlotte Observer
COLUMBIA, S.C.

On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced South Carolina would withdraw from the federal government’s expanded unemployment benefit programs in an effort to fill more than 80,000 job openings in the state.

The expanded benefits were added to help people during the ongoing pandemic, but critics have said they encouraged people to stay out of the workplace because they could make more money on unemployment.

The federal government initially awarded an additional $600 a week on top of the state unemployment benefits. The federal benefit was later reduced to an additional $300 a week. The federal program runs through Sept. 6 for states that don’t opt out.

The State newspaper wants to speak to people who will be affected by McMaster’s decision, which goes into effect June 30, whether you are an employer looking to fill openings, or a worker receiving the expanded benefits but still hasn’t returned to the workplace.

Please fill out our Google form so we can reach back out to you, or send an email to jbustos@thestate.com.

  Comments  

National Politics

Treasury readies first batch of $350 billion aid to states, localities

Entertainment

NowThis editor Versha Sharma to take over at Teen Vogue

May 10, 2021 1:52 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service