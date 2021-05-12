Former SC congressman scores Fox News show. Here’s when you can watch

A former congressman from South Carolina scored a weekly show on Fox News.

Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, will host a new show on Fox News every Sunday at 7 p.m., according to a statement from the news network. His show will begin airing on June 6.

According to the statement, Gowdy will discuss the latest political and legal events on his show, focusing on “bipartisanship as a pillar of dialogue.”

“Gowdy will utilize his signature mixture of wisdom, humor, historical references and insightful analysis to offer the audience a new outlook on the latest issues facing the country,” the statement read. “Capitalizing on his experiences as a former prosecutor and Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, Gowdy will break down the latest legal and political news from across the nation and offer his seasoned perspective while providing viewers with the tools to draw their own conclusions.”

Gowdy, who served in the U.S. House representing South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District from 2011 to 2019, is already a regular face on Fox News. He has filled in for other hosts and has provided political commentary since he joined the network in 2019.

Gowdy also hosts a regular podcast for the Fox network called the Trey Gowdy Podcast.