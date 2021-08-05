Second vaccinated SC congressman tests positive for COVID-19

A second member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation announced Thursday he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-Rock Hill, tweeted Thursday he tested positive for the virus after experiencing “minor” symptoms Thursday morning. Norman said he’ll quarantine for the recommended 10 days and continue to work virtually.

“Thankfully, I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild,” he said.

Norman’s diagnosis comes days after U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, announced he also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Graham, who was fully vaccinated months ago, is the first known U.S. senator to have a positive breakthrough of COVID-19 after receiving both COVID-19 doses. He tested positive days after he joined other senators on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat.

Graham described his symptoms as flu-like.

South Carolina has experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. From July 26-30 alone, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, or about 1,500 a day. Despite the breakthrough cases, health officials maintain that the vaccine is still the safest and most effective way to combat the virus.

Graham told the Associated Press that he has urged former President Donald Trump to urge his supporters to get the vaccine.

“I’ve urged him to be aggressive and say, ‘Take the vaccine,’” Graham told the AP.