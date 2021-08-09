McMaster ‘paralyzed by politics.’ SC governor’s race hopefuls criticize COVID response

With COVID-19 cases once again rising in South Carolina, two Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls criticized Gov. Henry McMaster for doubling down on his refusal Monday to issue a mask mandate.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod tweeted their displeasure with the governor’s comments after he said he wouldn’t implement any new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

“Shutting our state down, closing schools and masking the children ... who have no choice, to protect adults who do have a choice, is the wrong thing to do. And we’re not going to do,” McMaster said. “We’re not going to shut our state down as other states did mandating masks is not the answer, personal responsibility is the answer.”

In response, McLeod, D-Richland, tweeted, “’Stupid is as stupid does. Wonder if Forest Gump knew he was describing our Governor. Y’all ready for a new one??”

“Stupid is as stupid does…”

Wonder if Forest Gump knew he was describing our Governor.



Y’all ready for a new one??#MiaForSC

#2022 pic.twitter.com/gOGQjNf7ab — Mia McLeod (@MiaforSC) August 9, 2021

Cunningham, of Charleston, said in a statement that McMaster was “paralyzed by politics, terrified of a primary challenge from his right, and more concerned about his own political life than the lives of South Carolinians.”

Gov. McMaster “made it clear this morning that he has no plan, no answers, and no willingness to lead,” Cunningham said.

The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has “strongly recommended” that masks be worn in schools, but Republican lawmakers and the governor have made moves to prevent that from happening, including a measure in the state budget that they say bans mask requirements in schools.

“Despite South Carolina being ranked 46th in vaccinations and cases skyrocketing to double or triple the numbers of one year ago, Gov. McMaster continues to regurgitate partisan talking points and rely on Facebook Doctors to shape our state’s COVID policy,” Cunningham said. “His insistence on playing politics with this virus will undoubtedly lead to even more unnecessary loss of life.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gary Votour did not issue a statement Monday in response to McMaster’s press conference. But he did tweet Sunday, calling for the governor to mandate masks for anyone in indoor spaces and to require all state employees get vaccinated.

McMaster has long been opposed to issuing any new COVID-19 restrictions, instead saying the state should rely on “personal responsibility” to slow the spread of the virus.

Earlier in the year, COVID-19 cases fell dramatically in South Carolina. But the delta variant became more prominent, resulting in cases skyrocketing again.

State officials have urged residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the threat of serious illness caused by the virus. The state health department reported seeing an uptick in vaccinations in the wake of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

During his press conference Monday, McMaster said people should “strongly consider getting vaccinated.”

“What I wanted to remind people is if you are going to get a vaccination, now is a great time to do it while we’re getting ready for the fall. All the activity going on, football games are starting again, classes are starting again,” McMaster said. “Now is a great time. If you’re ready to get vaccination, go ahead and get it. Now is the time.”