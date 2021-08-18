Biden administration warns SC’s McMaster, other governors about COVID mask bans

President Joe Biden laid into governors Wednesday who he said are trying to “block and intimidate educators” over mask requirements inside schools.

The Biden Administration announced Wednesday plans to use the U.S. Department of Education to deter states from banning universal mask wearing classrooms in an effort to protect children from the spread of COVID-19.

The administration sent letters to six states, including South Carolina, to admonish their governors’ efforts to ban universal masking in schools, first reported by to the New York Times. The State has since obtained the letter sent to Gov. Henry McMaster and Superintendent Molly Spearman.

“South Carolina’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by federal law,” the letter said.

In response, McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor will “continue to push back and fight against President Biden and the Democrats’ radical liberal agenda.”

“Parents — not federal bureaucrats — know what’s best for their children, and that includes the issue of masks in the classroom,” he said.

McMaster has been a supporter of a provision in this year’s state budget that prevents state money from being used to enforce mask mandates in K-12 schools.

If @POTUS put as much effort into a withdrawal plan for Afghanistan as he is trying to force masks on our children than we wouldn’t have Americans and allies stuck behind enemy lines. He’s more concerned about Republican governors than he is with the Taliban. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 18, 2021

“Some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures as children wearing masks in school into political disputes for their own political gain. Some are trying to take power away from local educators by banning masks in school,” Biden said in remarks from the White House on Wednesday.

That has different from Spearman, who Tuesday said she disagreed with the governor’s position.

“We think the superintendent was very clear yesterday that she doesn’t agree with the law. That position remains unchanged,” Ryan Brown, spokesman for the state Department of Education, said Wednesday.

In memo to the Department of Education, Biden directed the department to do “everything it can to prevent anything from standing in the way of local leaders and school leaders taking steps to keep all students safe in full-time, in-person learning, without compromising students’ health or the health of their families or communities,” according to a White House news release.

“We’re not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children,” Biden said. “For example, if a governor wants to cut the pay of a hardworking education leader who requires masks in the classroom, the money from the American Rescue Plan can be used to pay that person’s salary. One hundred percent.”

The State politics editor Maayan Schechter and McClatchy DC Reporter Bryan Lowry contributed to this article.