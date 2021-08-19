SC’s low-income families to get added food aid under Biden administration expansion

South Carolina families and individuals who receive food assistance through the state are slated to get additional relief under a new program expansion announced by the Biden administration.

This month, the Biden administration approved a permanent increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — by more than 25% — the largest single increase in the program’s history.

Though, it’s still unclear exactly what the average increase for the average South Carolina household will look like.

Under the expansion, the maximum amount available to households receiving food aid will be 22% higher than pre-January 2021 levels, said Danielle Jones, spokesperson for the state Department of Social Services, responsible for the state’s food assistance program.

The state agency won’t know what the average increase for South Carolina households will be until Oct. 1.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But starting Oct. 1, the maximum food aid available for a single-person household will be $250 — a $46 increase from December 2020, according to social services department For a family of four, the maximum aid will be $835 — a $155 increase from the end of last year.

Before the expansion, South Carolina received $993 million to dole out to food aid beneficiaries, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now, $271 million more will be sent to South Carolina for the program starting in October, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The new expansion is separate from emergency relief allocated due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jones said.

As of April, all South Carolina recipients were receiving at least $95 in emergency aid each month to run through December.

Under the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 aid package passed by Congress last year, households also saw an increase in benefits. Recipients saw an average increase of $28 a month starting in January, Jones said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The increase in food benefits is a result of an update to the algorithm that calculates benefits using the cost of different categories of groceries needed to feed a family of four. The changes were based on updated nutritional guidance and food prices.

Maximum allotments under SNAP expansion

▪ One member household: $250

▪ Two member household: $459

▪ Three member household: $658

▪ Four member household: $835

▪ Five member household: $992

▪ Six member household: $1,190

▪ Seven member household: $1,316

▪ Eight member household: $1,504

SOURCE: S.C. DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

The Associated Press contributed to this report.