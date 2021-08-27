Another SC congressman calls for Biden’s impeachment in wake of Afghanistan attack

Another South Carolina congressman has joined the call to impeach President Joe Biden for his controversial troop withdrawal effort in Afghanistan, an effort that has left many U.S. citizens and American allies stranded in the Middle Eastern country.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, signed his support for an article of impeachment against the president for “dereliction of duty,” according to a statement from Duncan’s office.

“I am heartsick at the president’s failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage, or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces,” Duncan said. “Our commander in chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The president promised to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the president has failed to fulfill this charge.”

Duncan said Biden’s actions during the withdrawal “proved he is a threat to our national security and the Constitution.”

But an impeachment is unlikely, given Democrats control the U.S. House and Senate chambers.

Duncan is hardly the first member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to call for Biden’s impeachment or removal.

During a Tuesday night interview, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, called for Biden’s impeachment, saying his withdrawal efforts were “the most dishonorable thing the commander in chief has done maybe in modern times.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, also called for Biden to resign Thursday in the wake of the attack at the Kabul airport that left at least 13 American servicemen dead.

“Well Joe, you’ve proven yourself incapable of handling your job as commander in chief. You ignored your advisors, rushed this haphazard withdrawal without appropriate conditions and before evacuating our citizens and friends. Your ineptitude has now cost at least 12 American lives,” Rice said in a statement before the total death toll was clear.

Biden has set Aug. 31 as the deadline to have all U.S. troops and allies withdrawn from Afghanistan. As the deadline neared, Taliban fighters swept the country, cementing their control in the last few weeks.

News outlets have reported that U.S. allies, including Afghan military interpreters, have tried to flee the country. Those allies are at risk for retribution because they assisted the American government during the war. The New York Times reported Tuesday that some of those allies have been turned away at the Kabul airport in favor of evacuating U.S. citizens and green card holders.

Some fear the Aug. 31 deadline doesn’t leave enough time to finish the evacuation. On Sunday, the Pentagon ordered U.S. commercial airline companies to assist with the evacuation efforts by transporting already evacuated individuals to military bases or other transit points.

During a meeting with G-7 leaders Tuesday, Biden said the withdrawal efforts are set to be completed by the deadline, though he had the Pentagon and the State Department create contingency plans.

In a speech Thursday afternoon, Biden vowed to continue withdrawal efforts, pledging to hunt down those responsible for the deaths of at least 13 U.S. soldiers and more than 90 Afghan citizens.