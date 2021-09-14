Bipartisan SC lawmakers want K-12 mask rule repealed to slow COVID. Why that’s unlikely

READ MORE COVID-19 mask news in Midlands schools Curious to learn what local schools are doing about face masks as COVID-19 rises in South Carolina? Here’s a roundup of the latest updates from elementary schools to universities around the state. Expand All

Two more South Carolina lawmakers — one Democrat and one Republican — have joined calls asking that the Legislature quickly return to Columbia to repeal a portion of the state budget aimed at banning mask mandates in schools.

On Tuesday, state Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, requested an emergency legislative session to do away with the controversial rule, known as a proviso.

“When the House and Senate passed Proviso 1.108 earlier this year, it looked like the pandemic was winding down and would soon be in the rear-view mirror. The situation has changed,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement, arguing local government leaders should be charged with making mask decisions on their own.

Thank you to my friend and colleague Sen. @KatrinaShealy for your leadership and continued advocacy for our children and most vulnerable populations. It takes courage to do what you do. Glad to be in the fight with you! #NEW80 pic.twitter.com/LqEaaIlWJS — Jermaine Johnson (@Dr_JLJohnson) September 14, 2021

But a special session to repeal the measure — or even a vote to modify it at best — would be an uphill battle.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For starters, to call a special session and get lawmakers back to Columbia would require action from Republicans Senate President Harvey Peeler, of Cherokee County, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, of Darlington County.

Then, lawmakers would need a two-thirds in each chamber to amend what’s called a sine die agreement — a measure that sets what lawmakers can discuss after session ends in May. That alone would be difficult to obtain.

If lawmakers were able to clear both those hurdles, its unclear whether S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster would veto legislation to repeal or modify the proviso. McMaster has said any requirement for children to wear masks over their parents’ objections would be wrong.

Republican Senate and House leaders could not be immediately reached for comment.

Then comes the politics.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Republican McMaster is against the requirement, arguing masking a child should be up to a parent.

Republican State House leaders have argued the same, while 124 House members stare down reelection in 2022, 81 of whom are Republicans who are unlikely to want to create controversy right before a primary election.

But lawmakers are already planning to come back to Columbia this year to take up at least one other issue: redistricting.

Though lawmakers aren’t expected to return until late in the year, Shealy told The State they should use that opportunity to take up the proviso while her and her colleagues are already at the State House.

“We’re going to have to come back, and I think we should come back sooner rather than later,” Shealy said.

As struggle continues, schools suffer

The bipartisan calls to return come as schools struggle to slow the spread of COVID-19 within their walls.

This semester, schools have reported almost 7,500 cases among students and staff, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

But that figure only paints a partial figure of the woes faced by schools as the pandemic rages on.

Thousands of students across the state have been exposed to COVID-19, pushing entire classes and schools into quarantine. As a result, districts across the state have transitioned to periods of virtual learning.

Schools across the state also have reported deaths among teachers due to COVID-19 complications, including four in Dorchester District 2 and one in Lancaster, according to the statement.

The call from Shealy and Johnson to Columbia to repeal the budget provision prohibiting schools from using state dollars to enforce a mask mandate is hardly the first.

In mid-August, the Democratic and Legislative Black caucus’ called for the proviso’s repeal. They were followed by a bipartisan group of senators — Minority Leader Brad Hutto D-Orangeburg; Ronnie Sabb, D-Williamsburg; Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin R-Horry; and Sandy Senn R-Charleston — who wrote a letter to Peeler.

Shealy, who is mulling a primary challenge against McMaster for governor, said she believes more of her colleagues support repealing the proviso than those who have spoken up.

“I think about a lot of things,” Shealy, who has served in the Senate since 2013, told The State. “I wish that our governor would be a little more outspoken on a couple things, like this issue.”

Running for governor, she said, “has crossed my mind.”

On top of the political issues surrounding the proviso, the effort also has drawn a fair amount of legal review.

In late August, the U.S. Department of Education launched a civil rights investigation into the rule, which explores whether the proviso discriminates against students with disabilities that make them prone to severe illness from COVID-19. The state also faces a civil lawsuit from parents and disability advocates that claim parents are being forced to chose between their student’s health and public education.

The S.C. Supreme Court also struck down the city of Columbia’s school mask requirement because of its enforcement mechanism, saying it was in clear conflict with the state law.

The court has yet to rule, however, on a call from Richland 2 school district to block the enforcement of the proviso.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.