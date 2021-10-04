SC’s 4th Circuit Judge Floyd signals intent to semi-retire, leaving vacancy for Biden

.

Henry Floyd, a judge on the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, has signaled his intention to step down from being a full-time judge and go on senior status.

“I’m looking forward to slowing down a little bit,” Floyd said genially in a phone call Monday morning. He declined further comment.

That means that President Joe Biden would have the opportunity to nominate a judge, likely from South Carolina, to replace Floyd on the influential appeals court while Democrats hold a narrow margin in the U.S. Senate, which approves federal judges.

U..S. District Judge Michelle Childs of Columbia has been talked about as a possible candidate to move up.

Buzz about Floyd’s departure was being talked about by those in federal legal circles late last week and over the weekend.

The federal circuit courts, including the Richmond-based 4th Circuit, are the nation’s second-highest judicial forums, one step below the U.S. Supreme Court and one step above the state-based federal district courts. The 4th Circuit covers South Carolina as well as North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

The nation’s federal circuit courts are regarded as a stepping-stone to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to sources, Floyd wrote a letter to President Biden last week saying he intended to go off full-time status and go on senior status. A judge on senior status can have a reduced case load if he or she wishes.

At this time, there are 15 judges including Floyd on the 4th Circuit.

In 2014, Floyd made national news when he authored a trail-blazing 4th Circuit Court decision ruling that same-sex couples have a Constitutional right to marry.

In a widely-quoted paragraph of that 63-page opinion, Floyd wrote, “We recognize that same-sex marriage makes some people deeply uncomfortable. However, inertia and apprehension are not legitimate bases for denying same-sex couples due process and equal protection of the laws.”

Floyd, 73, who grew up in Pickens and is said to be a good friend of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has been a member of the S.C. House and a state circuit court judge. He was named a federal judge by President George W. Bush in 2003. In 2011, President Barack Obama nominated him to the 4th Circuit.

This story will be updated.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:29 AM.