SC’s elections director steps down three months earlier than planned. Here’s why

South Carolina’s state elections director, who announced her resignation in May after she pushed for COVID-19 health precautions before the 2020 election, has stepped down three months ahead of her original leave date.

Marci Andino’s last day on the job was Friday, Oct. 1, said state elections’ spokesman Chris Whitmire, adding she’s accepted a new job as the director of the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center, part of the nonprofit Center for Internet Security.

Andino notified the State Elections Commission of her planned move on Sept. 15, though she had initially planned to stay on through the end of December.

Voter Services Director Howard Knabb will serve as interim director until commissioners find a permanent replacement, Whitmire said.

“They’re moving forward with the process,” Whitmire said. “I believe the board would like to find the best person for the job as quickly as possible as any organization would be with any vacancy, but I think they’ll be very deliberative about it and make sure they find the right person.”

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 9:57 AM.