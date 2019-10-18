Trump to attend 2020 candidate forum at historically black South Carolina college

President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to participate in a forum focused on improving the criminal justice system in the United States.

His participation will bring him to a historically black college in South Carolina, where he will share billing with half a dozen Democrats vying to replace him in 2020.

The lead-up to Trump’s decision to join the program at Benedict College in Columbia the weekend of Oct. 25-27 was closely-guarded by organizers, who feared the president would either change his mind or alienate those who had already committed to attending or participating.

Two sources familiar with planning for the event confirmed Trump’s attendance to The State on Friday afternoon. The White House also confirmed Trump intends on going.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Though Trump had been invited from the very beginning alongside every other candidate for president, there was initially little expectation he would choose to put himself in a scenario that could quickly turn politically toxic.

Democratic contenders will be sure to speak about criminal justice issues through an intrinsically partisan lens as they treat their participation as a de facto campaign stop in the critical early primary state.

The weekend-long conference is also expected to include the first ever HBCU “straw poll,” where Trump could face an embarrassingly low show of support: according to a recent poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, he has a 4% approval rating among African Americans.

Yet the event, described as “exclusively focused on the future of criminal justice reform after the First Step Act,” represents a chance for Trump to speak about the role he played in getting that criminal justice reform bill signed into law late last year.

For a president who has been polarizing around race issues — whose confrontational style has made it difficult for members of both parties to pass any substantive piece of legislation — the First Step Act represented a significant accomplishment Trump should want to highlight as he fights for reelection amid an impeachment inquiry.

The forum is being sponsored by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, which bills itself as “the only nationwide coalition of Black Republicans, Democrats and Independents focused on criminal justice reform,” in conjunction with Benedict College.

Co-hosts include Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, the National Black Police Association, the African American Mayors Association, local elected officials with the National Black Caucus and the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Maayan Schechter and Francesca Chambers contributed to this report.

This story will be updated.