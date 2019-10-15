Two Rock Hill city council seats still undecided as votes were being counted late Tuesday

SHARE COPY LINK

There were two contested seats Tuesday among the three open seats for Rock Hill city council.

Rock Hill’s Wards 1, 2 and 3 seats were open in the 2019 Fall Municipal Elections. No results were available by The Herald’s print deadline. No precincts had been reported as votes still were being counted. For complete election results, go to www.heraldonline.com.

Five precincts had been reported as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. In Ward 1, Derrick Lindsay was ahead. In Ward 2, Kathy Pender was leading. Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Councilwoman Sandra Oborokumo did not run for re-election in Ward 1. Newcomers Lindsay and Antonio Mickel campaigned for that seat.

Incumbent Pender and newcomer Keith Dyer were seeking the Ward 2 seat.

Incumbent Kevin Sutton ran unopposed in Ward 3.

The city used the new statewide voting system for the first time Tuesday. The Election Systems and Software ExpressVote voting system combines a touch-screen and a paper ballot.

“The fact we rolled out a new system today, but it went really smooth,” Covington said. “Voters liked having the new system.”

Ward 1 covers much of the Main Street corridor west of downtown. It includes Main Street’s intersections with Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard. It starts with the western part of Winthrop University, and runs west along McConnells Highway and south just past the downtown rail line.

Ward 2 includes parts of the Celanese and Cherry roads corridors. It reaches as far north as Mt. Gallant Road near its India Hook Road intersection. The district stretches south to Cherry’s intersection with Charlotte Avenue. It’s bound, generally, by Cherry, India Hook and Mt. Gallant.

Ward 3 runs as far west as Winthrop, and east all the way to the Catawba River. It includes a long stretch of I-77 just south of property where the Carolina Panthers plan to put a new practice facility. Ward 3 includes most of Dave Lyle Boulevard and the Galleria Mall.