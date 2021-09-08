Elections
Here are the candidates on the 2021 ballot for York County
These 2021 candidates have filed for elected office in York county. Filing opened in August 4 and closed September 4.
Election day for the following elections is Nov. 2.
Residents can register to vote in person until Oct. 1 and online until Oct. 3.
To register online, visit https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/ovr/start.aspx.
To register in person, you can visit 6 S. Congress Street in York.
CITY OF ROCK HILL
Mayor: John Gettys, Ishmael Lowery, William Bump Roddey
TOWN OF FORT MILL
Town Council (Ward 1): Allen Garrison, James Shirey, Chris Powers
Town Councl (Ward 3): Ben Hudgins, Sherita Watts
Town Council (At Large): Chris Wolfe, Matt Vilardebo, Marianne Koehl
CITY OF TEGA CAY
Mayor: Heather Overman, Chris Gray
City Council (two seats): Christoph Halverson, Scottt Shirley, Adam Grabiec, Liz Duda, Thomas Hyslip, Keith MacGeah
CITY OF YORK
City Council (Ward 1): Matthew Hickey, Steve Love,
City Council (Ward 5): Charles Brewer, Denise Lowry
City Council (Ward 6): Kellie Wine Harrold, Jim Bradford
TOWN OF CLOVER
Town Council (three regular seats): Amy Moses, Bo Legg, Teresa Hurst, Scott Shuler, Michael Walters, Tina Goodgame, Keon Barber
Town Council (one seat, unexpired term): Brittany Farr, Kitisa McDowell
TOWN OF HICKORY GROVE
Mayor: Larry A. Earl (unopposed)
Town Council (one seat, unexpired term): Larry A. Earl (unopossed)
TOWN OF MCCONNELLS
Mayor: Bryan Jenkins, Agnes Love
Town Council (four seats): Bill Nance, Liz Frame Christenberry, John Nelson, Bill Covington
TOWN OF SHARON
Mayor: Tommy Childers, Nicole Perkins
Town Council (four seats): Nickie Rimer, Herschel L. Brown Jr., Skylar Grant, Nicole Perkins, Brooke Glenn
TOWN OF SMRYNA
Mayor: William Chris Faulkner, Robert Whitesides Faulkner
Town Council (three seats): Amy Myott, Robert W. Faulkner, Robert P. Jackson
Comments