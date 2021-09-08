Here are the candidates on the 2021 ballot for York County

These 2021 candidates have filed for elected office in York county. Filing opened in August 4 and closed September 4.

Election day for the following elections is Nov. 2.

Residents can register to vote in person until Oct. 1 and online until Oct. 3.

To register online, visit https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/ovr/start.aspx.

To register in person, you can visit 6 S. Congress Street in York.

CITY OF ROCK HILL

Mayor: John Gettys, Ishmael Lowery, William Bump Roddey

TOWN OF FORT MILL

Town Council (Ward 1): Allen Garrison, James Shirey, Chris Powers

Town Councl (Ward 3): Ben Hudgins, Sherita Watts

Town Council (At Large): Chris Wolfe, Matt Vilardebo, Marianne Koehl

CITY OF TEGA CAY

Mayor: Heather Overman, Chris Gray

City Council (two seats): Christoph Halverson, Scottt Shirley, Adam Grabiec, Liz Duda, Thomas Hyslip, Keith MacGeah

CITY OF YORK

City Council (Ward 1): Matthew Hickey, Steve Love,

City Council (Ward 5): Charles Brewer, Denise Lowry

City Council (Ward 6): Kellie Wine Harrold, Jim Bradford

TOWN OF CLOVER

Town Council (three regular seats): Amy Moses, Bo Legg, Teresa Hurst, Scott Shuler, Michael Walters, Tina Goodgame, Keon Barber

Town Council (one seat, unexpired term): Brittany Farr, Kitisa McDowell

TOWN OF HICKORY GROVE

Mayor: Larry A. Earl (unopposed)

Town Council (one seat, unexpired term): Larry A. Earl (unopossed)

TOWN OF MCCONNELLS

Mayor: Bryan Jenkins, Agnes Love

Town Council (four seats): Bill Nance, Liz Frame Christenberry, John Nelson, Bill Covington

TOWN OF SHARON

Mayor: Tommy Childers, Nicole Perkins

Town Council (four seats): Nickie Rimer, Herschel L. Brown Jr., Skylar Grant, Nicole Perkins, Brooke Glenn

TOWN OF SMRYNA

Mayor: William Chris Faulkner, Robert Whitesides Faulkner

Town Council (three seats): Amy Myott, Robert W. Faulkner, Robert P. Jackson