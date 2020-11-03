Ralph Norman wins reelection, based on early returns, in SC’s 5th District

Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman has won reelection in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District race against Democratic challenger Moe Brown.

Just before 10 p.m., the Associated Press declared Norman the winner of the district.

With about 54% of the state’s precincts completely reported, Norman led with 59% of the vote to Brown’s 42%.

Norman, a Rock Hill real estate developer, has held the seat since 2017 following a special election after Mick Mulvaney became President Donald Trump’s budget director. Norman, who previously served nine years in the S.C. House of Representatives, won reelection in 2018.

During his first-time campaign, Brown, a former University of South Carolina wide receiver, established a record in the world of South Carolina politics.

Brown, 33, worked at the state Commerce Department under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. He also landed key Democratic endorsements from U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and former presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

About 200 supporters at Norman’s watch party

By 8 p.m., the Magnolia Room in Rock Hill was filled with about 200 people for Norman’s election night watch party. Crystal chandeliers hung from the ceilings. Clusters of red, white and blue balloons were scattered in the corners.

Two small TV’s framed the stage, where Norman would soon make his victory speech, broadcasting Fox News, and in front, dozens on Norman’s supporters were glued to the screens, like zombies.

Among the crowd were Norman’s closest friends and family, including 81-year-old Richard Tucker, from Lake Wylie.

He could be spotted from any point in the room, sporting a custom-made “Trump 2020” jean jacket and a white cowboy hat. He had a white ruffled shirt under the jacket, embroidered with a giant elephant and “Make America Great Again” on the back.

“These people care,” Tucker said, pointing Norman’s supporters chatting around the room. “They don’t wear their feelings on their sleeves. They wear them in their hearts.”

At few feet away, Tom Balek, from Lake Wylie, wore a Trump mask, while watching results come in. He told The Herald he’s known Norman for years and has had the Republican over to his house several times.

“Ralph is one of the last good guys in D.C.,” Balek said from behind the mask.

This story will be updated throughout the night. Check back for updates.