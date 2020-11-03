Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Donald Trump wins South Carolina, AP projects

The Associated Press is projecting that President Donald Trump has won South Carolina.

The Palmetto State will add nine electoral votes to Trump’s tally Tuesday night. The call came at 7:56 p.m.

The AP has also called Kentucky and West Virginia for the president, giving Trump 22 electoral votes early, while Biden has 16 with projected wins in Vermont and Virginia. The winner will need 270 votes in the electoral college to win the White House.

Statewide, eight out of 2,263 precincts have officially reported their results, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

The president’s win in the Palmetto State is not a surprise. The state was projected to go for the Republican candidate in almost all election projections ahead of Tuesday, even as neighboring states North Carolina and Georgia are expected to be much closer.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Check back for updates

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service