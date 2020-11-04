Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Who will control the US Senate? Several races are too close to call

Democratic hopes of taking control of the U.S. Senate appear to be fading, but several races remain too close to call on Wednesday, election results show.

Counting seats not up for election, Republicans now hold 47 seats and Democrats 45, according to the Associated Press.

Fifty-one seats are required for a majority. In case of a tie, the vice president casts the deciding vote, but the presidential race also remains undecided.

Before Election Day, the GOP held a 53-47 majority, with two independents caucusing with Democrats.

Democrats picked up two seats Tuesday, electing John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona over the Republican incumbents in those states.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But Republicans picked up one seat, with Tommy Tuberville defeating the incumbent Democrat in Alabama.

And Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky cruised to victory in what some Democrats had hoped to be close races.

Four U.S. Senate races remain too close to call Wednesday morning, and a runoff election will be held in Georgia, where no candidate got 50% of the vote.

In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock will face incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Democrats would have to win four of those five seats to seize control of the Senate — or three if Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump, allowing Kamala Harris to break Senate ties as vice president, NPR reported.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service