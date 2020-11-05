Beyond the Bubble podcast: Ugh, the polls

Subscribe here to receive weekly episodes in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

The Miami Herald’s Bianca Padró Ocasio and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Bud Kennedy join McClatchy’s Kristin Roberts and Alex Roarty to discuss why there was yet another polling miss in this year’s presidential election, and why Hispanic voters in Florida and Texas swung toward President Donald Trump.

Beyond the Bubble is produced by Jeremy Sheeler and Davin Coburn.