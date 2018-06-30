Juneau municipal clerk retires after 22 years on the job

In this June 19, 2018 photo, Juneau municipal clerk Laurie Sica poses for photos in her office in Juneau, Alaska. Sica, who is retiring after 18 years as Municipal Clerk and about 22 years in total working for the City and Borough of Juneau on June 29, said the hustle and bustle and being kept in the know always made her job interesting. The Juneau Empire via AP Michael Penn