Outsider candidate's rise worries some Michigan Democrats

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat. Thanedar, who was unknown until six months ago, has spent millions of his fortune on TV ads. Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File Michael Buck