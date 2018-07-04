Utah fire burns up to 30 structures, forces evacuations

In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July at in the Utah wilderness built nearly 50 years ago by his father and uncle. Instead, Lewis and his family will spend the holiday nervously waiting to hear if a half century of family memories go up in smoke. (Darren Lewis via AP)