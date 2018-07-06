Vermont gov. to make Caledonia County "Capitol for a Day"

Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott and members of his cabinet will be spending the day in Caledonia County as part of his "Capitol for a Day" initiative.
Scott will begin the day Friday by holding his cabinet meeting at Caledonia Spirits in Hardwick. He will then attend a barn painting, sit in on a business roundtable and host an excursion on Kingdom Trails. Members of his extended cabinet also will host various events throughout the county.
Scott says the "Capitol for a Day" initiative aims to give constituencies across the state direct access to the administration.
The administration held its first events in Rutland County last month, and currently plans to visit all 14 Vermont counties by this fall.
