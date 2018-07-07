Lawmaker: Tent shelter for migrant teens open indefinitely

FILE - This undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' facility at Tornillo, Texas. A state senator says he's been told the temporary tent shelter in far West Texas for immigrant minors will stay open indefinitely. Texas Democratic Sen. Jose Rodriguez told the El Paso Times that he toured the Tornillo facility Friday, July 6, 2018. More than 300 teens are being housed at Tornillo, which the U.S. government opened last month because its existing shelters were at capacity. (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP)