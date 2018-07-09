The Latest: Indiana AG won't resign amid groping allegation

In this May 10, 2018 photo, Curtis Hill, Indiana's Attorney General, warms up the crowd at the Trump and Pence rally in Elkhart, Ind. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he was investigated because four women accused him of inappropriate touching. Chairman John Zody said the allegations against Hill are "beyond troubling and wildly inappropriate." Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer says the GOP has "zero tolerance for sexual harassment," but stopped short of calling for Hill's resignation. Hill's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, July 2, 2018. The Indianapolis Star via AP Robert Scheer