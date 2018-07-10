Heitkamp: Will 'thoroughly review' Kavanaugh for high court

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she will "thoroughly review and vet" President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Heitkamp, a Democrat, is facing Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country as Republicans hope to hold a narrow majority.
Heitkamp says she met with the president two weeks ago and told him the vetting process for a Supreme Court nominee is one of the "most important jobs of any U.S. senator."
Heitkamp previsously stressed the importance of a nominee "who is pragmatic, fair, compassionate, committed to justice, and above politics."
Heitkamp was one of only three Democrats who supported Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court last year.
