Primary ballots mailed to overseas, military voters

Primary election ballots are on their way to far-flung Florida voters who requested ballots and who live overseas or are stationed in the military.
Saturday is the deadline for mailing primary ballots to overseas and military voters. In Tampa, for example, Hillsborough County plans to mail out 2,875 primary ballots Friday.
At the same time, county election supervisors are fulfilling nearly 2 million requests for vote-by-mail ballots. Tuesday, July 24 is the first day counties can mail primary ballots to domestic voters.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Miami-Dade County has the most pending requests for primary mail ballots, with 281,000.
The state Division of Elections web site will provide daily vote-by-mail totals for all 67 counties based on reports counties file with the state.
Florida's primary election is Aug. 28.
