Judge retires after handling notorious juvenile cases

ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, JULY 22 - In this Nov. 16, 2007 photo, Miami Judge Cindy Lederman reacts after she allowed two-year-old Yonathan Canavaciolo to bang her gavel after she finalized his adoption and that of his brother, Brian,1, by Jose and Veronical Canavaciolo, at the Juvenile Justice Center as part of National Adoption Day in Miami. During her 25-year tenure as a juvenile court judge, including a decade as the court’s top judge, she’s ruled in some of the most important cases. (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP) Nuri Vallbona AP