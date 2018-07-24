This undated surveillance photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows people illegally crossing the United States border from Canada near Derby Line, Vt. Though attention is focused on illegal immigration into the United States from Mexico, officials and documents say there has been a quiet increase in the number of people apprehended entering illegally on the northern border between Quebec and Vermont. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
National Politics

Human smuggling getting sophisticated on northern border

By WILSON RING Associated Press

July 24, 2018 12:05 AM

DERBY LINE, Vt.

The Mexican border has been getting all of the attention when it comes to immigration, but there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada.

Officials say the numbers are relatively small, but they're growing.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says the number of illegal crossings in Vermont has "skyrocketed."

Officials and court records indicate people crossing the border have paid smugglers up to $4,000.

Officials say the increase is driven by ease of entry of Mexicans into Canada where no visa is required and a border that receives less scrutiny and resources than the southern border.

