Human smuggling getting sophisticated on northern border

The Mexican border has been getting all of the attention when it comes to immigration, but there's growing concern over the number of foreigners entering the country illegally across the porous northern border with Canada.
Officials say the numbers are relatively small, but they're growing.
U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says the number of illegal crossings in Vermont has "skyrocketed."
Officials and court records indicate people crossing the border have paid smugglers up to $4,000.
Officials say the increase is driven by ease of entry of Mexicans into Canada where no visa is required and a border that receives less scrutiny and resources than the southern border.
Comments