Arizona sheriffs meet in DC to talk border safety

Multiple Arizona sheriffs met with federal officials in Washington, D.C., to advocate for increased safety efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier on Monday met with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
Dannels' office said in a news release that the sheriffs are advocating for additional security on the border. His office says border sheriffs deal with drug and human trafficking, and need additional funding to combat the crimes.
The sheriffs met with other federal agencies including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They also met with Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who chairs the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, and Arizona's Rep. Martha McSally, who chairs a border security committee.
