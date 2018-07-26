University of Tennessee board to discuss chairman election

The University of Tennessee's newly retooled board of trustees is set to discuss the election of a board chairman.
A university news release says that the Nashville meeting will take place Aug. 1 at the Nashville Public Library. The agenda includes electing a board chairman, adopting bylaws, appointing committees and committee chairmen and authorizing the appointment of student and faculty trustees.
Gov. Bill Haslam successfully pushed to shrink the board. The board used to be 27 members, of which 24 were voting and three were non-voting. It is now 12, of which 11 are voting members and one is non-voting.
The meeting will be webcast live at www.tennessee.edu .
