Tennessee to appeal federal ruling over license revocations

Tennessee is appealing a federal court ruling that says it's unconstitutional for the state to revoke or suspend driver's licenses over unpaid court costs.
The Tennessean reports state Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David Purkey filed a notice of appeal Wednesday. The motion asks the U.S. Court of Appeals to review U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger's ruling from earlier this month.
On Thursday, the state attorney general's office filed a motion for partial stay pending the appeal. In the filing, the state says it's not revoking any licenses due to unpaid court fees. The state is requesting a temporary halt on its deadline to submit plans for lifting revocations.
Trauger wrote that the revocations are powerfully counterproductive and deprive constitutional due process and equal protection.
The ruling could have wider implications for dozens of other states, since more than 40 allow similar suspensions.
