Senators spar on access to Kavanaugh’s staff secretary work

In this July 26, 2018, photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh meets with Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., on Capitol Hill in Washington. More than a decade after he served as what’s been called the president’s “inbox and outbox,” Kavanaugh’s role as White House staff secretary to President George W. Bush has become a flashpoint as Republicans push his confirmation to the Supreme Court. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo