Greenville revises system of paying city workers’ overtime

One Mississippi city is changing the way it pays most of its government employees who work overtime.
The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville officials have revised the municipal pay system. Most city employees will receive compensatory time off rather than time-and-a-half pay when they work more than 40 hours a week.
Police officers and firefighters are the exception. They will continue to be paid time-and-a-half for extra work.
Most Greenville employees have had to punch a time clock when arriving at work and leaving. Under the new system, they will fill out a form if they work extra hours.
Mayor Errick D. Simmons says the paperwork should help resolve potential disputes between the city and its workers.
