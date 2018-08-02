Sheriff’s office: Girl is safe, Amber Alert canceled

Authorities say an 18-month-old girl reported missing in Grand Forks has been found safe.
Grand Forks County sheriff's Lt. B.J. Maxson says a relative brought Jaylee Azure and the 21-year-old woman suspected of taking her to the sheriff's office Thursday night.
Maxson says the girl was not injured, and the woman has been taken into custody.
Authorities earlier said Jaylee was abducted Thursday afternoon from a social service office in Grand Forks.
The sheriff's department has canceled the Amber Alert for Jaylee.
