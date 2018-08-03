Judge delays decision on location of officer’s murder trial

FILE - In this July 17, 2018 photo, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, center, attends a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, in Chicago. A judge overseeing the murder trial of Van Dyke in the 2014 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald is holding off deciding whether the trial’s location should be changed. Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan on Friday, Aug. 3 said he will wait until jury selection to determine if a fair jury can be chosen for the trial of Van Dyke. Van Dyke’s lawyers want the trial, scheduled to begin Sept. 5, moved out of Cook County. Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool File Antonio Perez