US attorney in Atlanta adds 8 prosecutors in key areas

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia has added eight new federal prosecutors to his Atlanta office.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak announced the new hires Monday, including five attorneys for the criminal division and three attorneys for the civil division.
The additions to the criminal division bring expertise in government investigations, white collar crime, asset forfeiture, public corruption, and narcotics, trafficking, armed robbery and murder.
The additions to the civil division specialize in Medicare fraud control, labor and employment litigation, and asset recovery, financial fraud and bankruptcy.
In June, the Trump administration announced a nationwide effort to hire 311 new assistant U.S. attorneys in priority areas.
Pak hailed the new hires' "unmatched" commitment to public service.
Comments