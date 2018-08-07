NJ scales back how often it reports on agency performance

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie promised in 2010 to have New Jersey state agencies issue monthly performance reports to taxpayers.
But the administration wasn't always able to meet that target.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's administration says it will keep the YourMoney.nj.gov website going but the reports will now be posted less frequently.
The website says to expect periodic reports, which the administration says will mean about quarterly.
Three agencies, however, have not submitted any updates since Christie left office. And many others have reported data only for the first quarter.
The administration says it's committed to transparency and agencies are working to get out new reports soon.
