Primary night takeaways: Democratic optimism, women advance

Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, shakes hands with supporters during an election night watch party at the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Westerville, Ohio. O’Connor ran against Republican Troy Balderson in a special election race for Ohio’s 12th District after the retirement of Pat Tiberi who served as the U.S. Representative from 2001-2018 in the reliably Republican district. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP