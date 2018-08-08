Mia Love holding open office hours

U.S. Rep. Mia Love will hold open office hours to hear from people in her district for up to 10 minutes at a time on Wednesday.
Her office says in a statement she will meet with small groups at her West Jordan office to hear about the issues they care about.
She will take meetings on a first-come, first-serve basis. To participate, people must live in her district, which covers politically mixed Salt Lake City suburbs and north-central regions of Utah.
No appointment is necessary, but people are asked to sign up online at love.house.gov. Office hours begin at 10 a.m.
Love is expected to face a tough re-election challenge this fall from Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.
Comments