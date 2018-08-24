Shrine Circus entering its 69th _ and perhaps last _ year

FILE – In this May 24, 2016, file photo, clowns Ron “Jingles” Wassel, left, of Creighton, Pa., and Jeff “Kit Kat” Cox, right, of Eighty Four, Pa., who perform in an annual fundraising circus presented by Pittsburgh’s Syria Shriners fraternal organization, hold signs to express opposition to a proposed city ordinance that would ban the use of wild animals in performances, including circuses, while standing in front of the Pittsburgh City-County Building in Pittsburgh. Organizers of the 2018 fundraising circus from Friday through Sunday, Sept. 14 to 16, 2018, fear a revised animal treatment law approved by Pittsburgh City Council on Dec. 19, 2017, could mark the end for the 69-year-old Shriners’ event. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File Darrell Sapp