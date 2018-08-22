Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

This NASA satellite imagery shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean southeast of the Hawaiian Islands Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii is outlined at top left. Hawaii residents rushed to grocery stores Tuesday to stock up on bottled water, ramen and toilet paper as they faced the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and high surf from the powerful and erratic hurricane expected to churn close to the islands or directly over them. The National Weather Service issued a hurricane watch for Hawaii, Maui and other smaller islands, meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday. (NASA via AP) AP